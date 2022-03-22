Huntington National Bank Sells 577 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.36.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

