Huntington National Bank Sells 719 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 725.9% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.