Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of Outset Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Outset Medical by 47.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,827 shares of company stock worth $5,338,298. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

