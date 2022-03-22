Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

NASDAQ HUT opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $964.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.