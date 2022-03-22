Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ HUT opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $964.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78.
About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
