HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,894,719 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $4.97.
HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.77.
HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.