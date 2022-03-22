I-Mab (IMAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in I-Mab by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.