IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Sells C$321,614.20 in Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240.

IMG traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.26. 810,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

