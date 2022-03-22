IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $539.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

