Ignition Price Reaches $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $30,627.99 and approximately $68.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.39 or 1.00129022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002014 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,534,278 coins and its circulating supply is 1,521,105 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

