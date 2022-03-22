Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $34.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.26) to €5.55 ($6.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.97) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 246,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

