Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innodata from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 2.02. Innodata has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Innodata by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

