Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innodata from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 2.02. Innodata has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
