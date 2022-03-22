Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 706 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £56,480 ($74,354.92).

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 705 ($9.28) on Tuesday. Inchcape plc has a 52-week low of GBX 615 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 940.50 ($12.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 796.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 832.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 16.10 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

