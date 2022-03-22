Insider Buying: Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) CEO Acquires 13,500 Shares of Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LFT stock remained flat at $$2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. 211,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.