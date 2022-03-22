Insider Buying: Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) CEO Acquires 13,500 Shares of Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LFT stock remained flat at $$2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. 211,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.
About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.