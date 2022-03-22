Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) CFO Sells 3,269 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $17,619.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BFLY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,369. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 152,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 170,972 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

