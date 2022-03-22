Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Lendino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $17,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.