Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Sells 300 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.85. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

