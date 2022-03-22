Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $105,734.02 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 4,853,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

