Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $105,734.02 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 4,853,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.
Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
