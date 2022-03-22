Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:BVH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

