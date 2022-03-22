Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a one year low of $135.13 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.