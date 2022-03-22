Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after acquiring an additional 943,083 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. 130,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,846. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88.

