Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $11.40 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $15.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.93. The stock had a trading volume of 64,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,127. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.34. The firm has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.83.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

