Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,486. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.51. The company has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

