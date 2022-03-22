Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NEE stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.55. 336,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,349,271. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

