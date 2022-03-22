Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 248 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 57,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.