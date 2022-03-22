Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 369 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. 5,763,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,223. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

