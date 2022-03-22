Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $170.30

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$170.30 and traded as high as C$187.33. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$185.85, with a volume of 535,990 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$177.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.30. The firm has a market cap of C$32.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

