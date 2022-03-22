Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.74.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,234,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

