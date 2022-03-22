Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.30. 13,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

