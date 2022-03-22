International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.97.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

