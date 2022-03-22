International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

