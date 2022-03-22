International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

