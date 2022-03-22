International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -752.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

