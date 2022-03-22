International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.