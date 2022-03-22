International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ARCT opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

