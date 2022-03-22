International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

