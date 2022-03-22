International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of FDVV opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

