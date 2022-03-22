International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

