International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.