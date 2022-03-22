International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

