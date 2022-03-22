International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

