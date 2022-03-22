Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and $235.46 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $18.14 or 0.00042459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.13 or 0.07032804 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,853.59 or 1.00322031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043292 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,638,999 coins and its circulating supply is 215,651,748 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

