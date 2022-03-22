Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) SVP Robert E. Baldridge Sells 16,039 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IPI stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $87.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

