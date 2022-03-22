Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,436 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335,058 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period.

PGX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 5,029,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

