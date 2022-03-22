Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,326 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.08. 72,751,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

