Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

