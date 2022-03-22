Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $350.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,751,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

