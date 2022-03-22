Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.44

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.