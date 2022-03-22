Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 over the last 90 days. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Investar in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Investar by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Investar in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.