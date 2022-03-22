Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 50,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,065% compared to the average daily volume of 4,303 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ring Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ring Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ring Energy by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 230,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 million, a P/E ratio of -116.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

