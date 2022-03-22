InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

